‘Obamacare’ sign-ups reopen as Democrats push for more aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — HealthCare.gov’s market for subsidized health plans reopens Monday for a special three-month sign-up window. That comes as the Democratic-led Congress pushes a boost in financial help that could cut premiums by double digits for many. The new coronavirus relief bill from House Democrats would offer a generous, though temporary, increase in subsidies for people covered by the Affordable Care Act. The combination is an early test of President Joe Biden’s strategy to use the Obama health law as a catalyst for moving toward coverage for all. An estimated 33 million Americans are uninsured. Republicans say spending more on the law is a waste of taxpayer money.