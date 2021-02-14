Police chief of small Iowa town arrested in Minnesota

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (AP) — The police chief of a small Iowa town, who was charged with several crimes along with three other local officials last week, has been arrested in Minnesota. The Martin County, Minnesota, Sheriff’s office said Armstrong, Iowa, Police Chief Craig Merrill was arrested Saturday just over the border from the town where he was employed. Armstrong’s mayor and the current and former city clerks were all arrested Friday and charged with several felonies and misdemeanors after a long investigation uncovered embezzlement and other offenses. Merrill is awaiting extradition to Iowa to face the charges. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.