Powerful Japan quake sets off landslide, minor injuries

TOKYO (AP) — Residents in northeastern Japan are cleaning up clutter and debris in stores and homes after a strong earthquake set off a landslide on a highway, damaged buildings and parts of bullet train lines and caused power blackouts for thousands of people. The 7.3 magnitude temblor late Saturday shook the quake-prone areas of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures that 10 years ago had been hit by a powerful earthquake that triggered a tsunami and a meltdown at a nuclear power plant. More than 120 people suffered mostly minor injures, most of them by falling objects and cuts. Three people have serious injures. There were no radiation leaks or other irregularities at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant that was hit by the March 2011 disaster.