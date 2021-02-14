Tokyo surges to 30-year high as shares start week with rally

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares started the week off with a rally, as Japan’s Nikkei 225 index briefly topped 30,000 for the first time since 1990. As of midday Monday, the Nikkei had fallen back below that level but was up 1.3%. Shares also rose in India, South Korea and Australia. Markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong were closed for the Lunar New Year. U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed Monday for Washington’s Birthday. The strong buying in Tokyo was driven by news that the Japanese economy grew at a nearly 13% annual pace in the last quarter, and by strong corporate earnings reports. On Friday, major stock indexes on Wall Street again hit all-time highs.