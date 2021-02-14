Wiggins scores 17 to lead Maryland past Minnesota 72-59

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Aaron Wiggins scored 17 points, helping Maryland beat Minnesota 72-59 for a sweep of the season series. Four players scored in double figures for the Terrapins, who last month handed the Golden Gophers their only loss at home. Maryland has won six straight against Minnesota over the last four years. Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the Golden Gophers with 14 points. Minnesota went 19 for 59 from the floor, missed 20 of 28 attempts from beyond the arc and was outrebounded 37-33.