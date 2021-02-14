Wind Chill Warning until MON 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Warning until MON 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Mitchell County
…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY…
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
