Zimbabwe receives first vaccines from Sinopharm in China

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe has received its first COVID-19 vaccines with the arrival early Monday of an Air Zimbabwe jet carrying 200,000 Sinopharm doses from China. It is one of China’s first shipments of vaccines to Africa, after deliveries to Egypt and Equatorial Guinea. The first Sinopharm vaccines are a donation from China to the southern African country. President Emmerson Mnanagagwa’s government has purchased an additional 600,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine that are expected to arrive early next month, according to the state media. The Chinese vaccines are just the start of the millions needed for Zimbabwe to vaccinate 10 million people, representing 60% of the country’s population, to achieve herd immunity, say health officials.