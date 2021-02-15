Athlete of the Week- Macy Holtz, PEM Girls Basketball

Macy Holtz has been getting buckets for a while now.

"I was in seventh grade playing against Lourdes and I think I shot like six times, I kept getting the rebound and kept shooting it and I kept missing. Then I finally made it," said Holtz.

That was the story of her first basket and just a few days ago as a senior, Holtz became PEM's all time leading scorer with 1,730 points passing Sarah Hart's mark of 1,728.

"I didn't really know I was breaking the record, I knew I was close, but I had no clue," said Holtz. "Then when Coach Matti told me I was like, I didn't really know how to react, it's kind of crazy."

Its quite the accomplishment, but as her coach says it doesn't fully reflect Holtz's impact.

"The girls really look up to her as far as knowing what to do in certain situations, knowing if we need a pick me up that we can get the ball to her and she's going to look to score and does so at a high level. And then defensively she just sets the tone for the entire team," said Nick Matti, PEM Head Coach.

As all-time leading scorer, Holtz will be cemented in PEM history, but that mark isn't what she wants her legacy to be.

"I just want them to remember I worked hard and if you work hard you'll get what you want," said Holtz.

And what she want's isn't for her, but the team.

"Individual goals I say are set lower than team, because I really like to win and that's all I really want to do."

For now though, she'll just hold it over her siblings.

"Yeah, I get bragging rights at home now for sure," said Holtz.

So here's another honor to talk about at home, Macy Holtz KTTC's Athlete of the Week.