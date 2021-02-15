Austin landmark helps couples tie knot on Valentine’s Day

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- The pandemic has cancelled many gatherings, but especially weddings.

Today in Austin, some couples decided to quit waiting until a big wedding is allowed and went ahead with the occasion thanks to the Hormel Historic Home.

Alongside local partners, the "Just Say I Do" pop up wedding event replaced all the stress of a wedding with an easy all-in-one opportunity to tie the knot.

Using the living room for the vows, the home's staff said the couples were surprised at home relaxed and easy the process could be.

"After the last year with all the heartbreak of all the wedding cancellations, we wanted to pull some partners together for an event that's simple and easy," said Amanda Barber, wedding coordinator for the Hormel Historic Home. "Those weddings that haven't had the chance to say 'I do' can just get married and have pictures."

"Normally I'm not a wedding photographer but when I hear of people that have to reschedule and it brings so much joy to them, this is something I want to be a part of. Being people's hype person really gets them to open up and being genuine," said Morgan Converse, owner of Converse Candids.

Three couples said their vows at the historic home this Valentine's Day.

The historic home normally holds weddings year round, using the garden when it is warmer.