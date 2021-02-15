Biden faces pressure as US sets new course on immigration

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing mounting pressure at the border. Thousands of people are waiting to claim asylum and more come each day, falsely believing they will be able to enter the U.S. now that former President Donald Trump is out of office. Biden has made major changes to his predecessor’s hardline immigration policies. But he hasn’t lifted the major restrictions to people seeking asylum as he faces pressures from all sides. His administration has promised a more “humane” approach but hasn’t said how or when it will act and is trying to discourage people from coming in the meantime.