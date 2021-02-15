Bitterly cold sunshine today; a slow warm-up is in store this week

A subzero Presidents' Day

Strong high pressure from the heart of Canada continues to slowly drift through the region today, bringing bright, frigid weather to our area. We've been dealing with nothing but subzero weather since last Thursday and it looks like we'll continue that trend today despite abundant sunshine under that high pressure. Temperatures will climb from record levels this morning to the single digits below zero this afternoon with a light north breeze keeping wind chill values in the -20 to -40 range throughout the day. a wind Chill Warning will b in effect for most of the local area until noon. A Wind Chill Advisory will likely be posted for the latter portion of the day and for much of tomorrow before warmer air begins to make its way into the Upper Mississippi Valley in the coming days.

Above zero Tuesday!

Warmer air will finally begin to trickle into the region on the backside of our region's high pressure for Tuesday, so afternoon temperatures will be slightly above zero for the first time sincle last Thursday. We'll have sunshine and light east winds tomorrow and high temperatures will be in the single digits.

Light snow Wednesday

A weak storm system will move into the region Wednesday, bringing clouds and a few light snow showers. We'll have little if any accumulation during the day with high temperatures in the teens and light southeast winds.

Seasonably cold sunshine later this week

Slightly warmer air will continue to build into the region for the end of the week and for the start of the weekend, working with some sunshine in the area to warm temperatures into the teens and then lower 20s. Overnight lows will still be a little below zero in this part of the warming trend, but record cold will be no longer a concern. A storm system will bring clouds and light snow for Sunday with high temperatures approaching 30 degrees.

Warmer temps, light snow next week

Temperatures in the upcoming week will be much closer to seasonal levels with afternoon readings likely in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A couple of weak storm systems will bring chances for light snow next Tuesday and Wednesday.