Skip to Content

Canada and allies declare arbitrary detentions immoral

New
2:09 pm National news from the Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada, the U.S. and a coalition of 56 other countries have endorsed a declaration denouncing state-sponsored arbitrary detention of foreign nationals for political purposes. The new declaration was the result of a campaign to free Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor from Chinese prisons. The two were arrested in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a top Chinese tech executive Meng Wanzhou. But Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said Monday’s declaration is “country-agnostic” and he wants to recruit more countries as signatories with the goal of ending the practice everywhere and to discourage other countries from taking it up.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content