Catalan separatists show resilience despite setbacks

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The separatist movement in Spain’s northeast Catalonia has increased its power in regional elections on the weekend despite years of frustrated ambitions to create a new Mediterranean nation. The three main separatist parties increased their majority in the regional parliament based in Barcelona. They went from having 70 to 74 seats in the 135-seat chamber on the back of a record low turnout. The strong result comes after their 2017 bid for a breakaway ended with several of its leaders in jail. Virus fears kept many voters at home, especially in urban areas that trend toward voting for pro-union parties.