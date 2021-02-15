Denmark: Man charged with planning terror attack

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 24-year-old naturalized Danish man has been charged with planning to commit an act of terror in an unknown location in Denmark or abroad. The chief prosecutor said Monday that the man who was not named, was arrested April 30, 2020, after he had bought a firearm, two clips and 50 rounds or ammunition. She said if the suspect is convicted prosecutors want him stripped of his Danish passport and expelled from Denmark after he has served his time. The case seems to be unrelated to last week’s action in Denmark and German where a total of 14 people were arrested.