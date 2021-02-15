Drake, Bradley meet in conference play

Drake (20-2, 11-2) vs. Bradley (11-13, 5-10)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes meet as Drake battles Bradley. Both teams last saw action on Sunday. Drake beat Loyola of Chicago by one point at home, while Bradley fell to Missouri State on the road, 72-57.

SUPER SENIORS: Drake has benefited heavily from its seniors. Roman Penn, Shanquan Hemphill, Tremell Murphy and Darnell Brodie have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Bulldogs points over the team’s last five games.POTENT PENN: Penn has connected on 32.8 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 7 over the last three games. He’s also made 70.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Braves have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Bradley has 29 assists on 72 field goals (40.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Drake has assists on 26 of 70 field goals (37.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Drake defense has allowed only 63.2 points per game to opponents, which is the 30th-lowest figure in the country. The Bradley offense has put up just 69.8 points through 24 games (ranked 204th among Division I teams).

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com