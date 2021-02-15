Fever acquire Allen and Minnesota’s 1st round pick next year

The Indiana Fever had a busy day, trading for Minnesota’s 2022 first-round pick and Lindsay Allen from Las Vegas. The Fever also acquired Odyssey Sims from the Lynx before waiving her. Indiana also got the negotiating rights to Temi Fagbenle and the Lynx’s third round pick next season. Indiana sent its second-round pick to Minnesota. Trading Sims gave the Lynx some salary cap relief so that they could officially sign free agent Aerial Powers, which also happened Monday.