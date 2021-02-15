Food delivery companies in France pledge to cut waste

PARIS (AP) — Nineteen meals delivery companies in France, including Uber Eats and Deliveroo, have made a commitment to the French government to reduce their operational waste. With the pandemic-forced closure of restaurants, there has been a boom in home food delivery — generating more waste that ever before. Government officials said Monday that the companies have now signed a charter to end the systematic delivery of disposable cutlery and sauces from next month, and setting a target to use 100% recyclable packaging by 2022. A government committee will monitor the companies’ progress every six months.