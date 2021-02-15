Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room

BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson has been found dead at a Florida hotel room, days after authorities spoke with him as part of a welfare check. There were no signs of trauma and the medical examiner’s office was looking into a cause of death. Sheriff’s officials said his family initially reported Jackson missing on Wednesday. Deputies tracked him down to a hotel in Brandon two days later, spoke with him and canceled the missing persons case. Jackson was then found dead Monday morning in his hotel room by a housekeeper. Jackson played for the San Diego Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times.