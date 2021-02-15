Frigid temperatures, snow and ice grip nation

(NBC News) -- Bone-chilling temperatures are gripping the nation, from the East Coast to to the West.

A state of emergency has been declared in Oklahoma, where icy road conditions were blamed for a massive crash Sunday.

The deep freeze is also being felt in Texas, where heavy snow fell in Lubbock and Midland.

In the Northeast, the shore of Lake Erie is under a thick layer of ice, as are the streets of Philadelphia.

To the west, up to a foot of snow blanketed the Seattle area, leaving roadways treacherous.