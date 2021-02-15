Germany ekes some fun out of a quiet Carnival

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — A few Carnival floats poking fun at the likes of Russian President Vladimir Putin, former U.S. President Donald Trump, German politicians and the fight against the coronavirus have made their way through the largely empty streets of Duesseldorf. Parades, street festivals and other large Carnival gatherings have all been cancelled this year. But organizers in Duesseldorf, one of the German Rhineland’s main Carnival strongholds, didn’t want to let Rose Monday in 2021 go completely without the traditional caricatures of current events. They sent eight floats through the city — all separately — and on routes that were kept secret in advance to prevent crowds from gathering.