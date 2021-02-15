Guinea declares Ebola epidemic, neighboring countries act

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Guinea has officially declared an Ebola epidemic in the West African nation after at least three people have died and others have been infected. The epidemic was declared after a crisis meeting Sunday. All suspected cases have been isolated in N’Zerekore and Conakry, the capital. Investigations have begun, a treatment center has opened and supplies have been sent to the region where the deadliest outbreak began in 2014. In response, neighboring Sierra Leone and Liberia have put citizens on high alert and Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has flown to consult with Guinean President Alpha Conde. The deadliest Ebola outbreak was recorded in these three West African nations from 2014 to 2016 with more than 11,300 people killed from the virus.