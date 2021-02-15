Iowa backtracks on plan to withhold vaccine from counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa health officials have reversed a decision to withhold COVID-19 vaccines from some counties that were reported as not having used up to 80% of their allocation last week.

The Iowa Department of Public Health informed five counties on Friday that it would withhold this week's allotment of vaccine.

The decision drew criticism from several county health administrators, who said either that the state was mistaken or that bad weather had temporarily slowed their progress.

The Des Moines Register reports that as of Monday, three of the counties -- Buchanan, Washington and Chickasaw -- reported that state officials had informed them they would be getting their allotment of vaccines this week.