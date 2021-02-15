Luxury car brand Jaguar to go all-electric by 2025

LONDON (AP) — Struggling luxury car brand Jaguar will be fully electric by 2025. Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors, said Monday that it hopes the move will help turn around the fortunes of the 86-year-old car brand that for many epitomizes class but has struggled in recent years. The switch to an electric future will involve moving car production from the Castle Bromwich factory east of the central England city of Birmingham to nearby Solihull. The British car industry’s lobby group said the announcement was an injection of confidence into the sector, and that the government should help the industry become a global leader.