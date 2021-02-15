Minnesota lawmakers debate security for ex-officers’ trials

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A partisan dispute over who should pay for reinforcing police during the murder trial of a former Minneapolis officer charged with killing George Floyd is coming to a head. The Democratic-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate debated two very different plans Monday. The Senate proposal, which passed 35-32, would allow garnishing money that Minneapolis gets from the state’s Local Government Aid program to ensure that other agencies are reimbursed for their costs. The House plan, proposed by Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, would create a $35 million fund to reimburse local governments, not just Minneapolis, for “unplanned or extraordinary public safety events.”