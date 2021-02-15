Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benson 73, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 63
Bethlehem Academy 97, United Christian 67
Caledonia 76, Fillmore Central 59
Deer River 93, Mesabi East 55
Duluth Denfeld 47, Proctor 43
Hope Academy 87, Lakeview Christian Academy 62
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 56, Immanuel Lutheran 44
La Crescent 57, Rushford-Peterson 51
Lakeville South 84, Burnsville 39
Legacy Christian 90, North Lakes Academy 53
Lewiston-Altura 72, Triton 50
Mayer-Lutheran 83, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 60
Minnehaha Academy 87, Stewartville 63
Minnewaska 70, Paynesville 59
Nashwauk-Keewatin 94, Littlefork-Big Falls 35
Northland 82, Greenway 57
Park Christian 68, Climax/Fisher 63
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 64, Chatfield 48
Red Rock Central 59, Adrian 49
Richfield 106, Brooklyn Center 75
Sibley East 41, Norwood-Young America 23
Southwest Minnesota Christian 85, Tri-City United 49
St. Charles 74, Wabasha-Kellogg 47
St. James Area 67, New Richland-H-E-G 60
Twin Cities Academy 69, New Life Academy 61
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GE 45, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 38
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 47, Sacred Heart 27
Becker 79, Chisago Lakes 41
Caledonia 76, Fillmore Central 59
Central Minnesota Christian 57, Canby 49
Chisholm 88, Northeast Range 13
Cromwell 72, McGregor 15
Edgerton 58, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 20
Fertile-Beltrami 60, NCEUH 56
Floodwood 65, Cloquet 62
Hancock 66, Battle Lake 35
Hill City/Northland 52, Nashwauk-Keewatin 50
Kasson-Mantorville 82, St. Peter 77
Lake City 89, Chatfield 55
Lake Park-Audubon 63, Park Christian 36
Lanesboro 66, Spring Grove 45
Martin County West 60, United South Central 32
Mesabi East 39, Greenway 36
Minneapolis Edison 34, Hope Academy 24
New London-Spicer 90, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 29
Pequot Lakes 81, Staples-Motley 33
Sauk Centre 48, Minnewaska 37
Sleepy Eye 62, New Ulm Cathedral 26
Southwest Minnesota Christian 77, Mountain Lake Area 31
Southwest Minnesota Christian 77, Mountain Lake Co-op 31
Superior, Wis. 65, Cloquet 62
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 64, Lac qui Parle Valley 60
United Christian 79, Nova Classical Academy 22
Virginia 53, Eveleth-Gilbert 47
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 44, Murray County Central 35
Win-E-Mac 44, Bagley 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/