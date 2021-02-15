Organizations step up as brutal temps impact those experiencing homelessness

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With these brutal temperatures, some of the most impacted people are those who are experiencing homelessness.

But help is out there. Community partnerships are offering ways to keep those unsheltered safe.

As of now, through CARES funding, the landing is providing a Day Center at the Silver Lake Station, and Catholic Charities is facilitating the Warming Center.

While these two organizations are working around the clock to help the homeless, Rochester Public Transit is providing transportation to and from both locations.

Co-owner of The Landing Dan Fifield

Co-owner of The Landing Dan Fifield said on days like Monday, it surprises him that opportunities like this are new.

Fifield said he finds it sad that Rochester, Minnesota did not have a day center until the pandemic started.

Fifield said with subzero temps he has seen a steady flow of people seeking a warm place.

"Make sure they got plenty of socks," Fifield said. "We make sure they've got hand warmers. We've got a ton of hand warmers we hand out. Make sure they've got good shoes on their feet that continue to provide warmth and dry as possible."

While The Landing provides a day Center, Catholic Charities runs the over-night Warming Center across from the Government Center.

Warming Center Coordinator Rudy Naul

Warming Center Coordinator Rudy Naul said with the expansion they have been able to house more people, and it came at the perfect time.

"Situations can always change, and I think the pandemic is a great reminder that you never know what's going to happen in the future," Naul said.

Both organizations hope the future will be brighter for those experiencing homelessness.

"We can help facilitate getting these people to a better place in life," Fifield said.

As of now, both organizations said they could use extra gloves, socks and hand warmers.

To find a complete list of donations for The Landing, click here. For Catholic Charities Warming Center, click here.