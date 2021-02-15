Pakistan army: Militant raid on security post kills soldier

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — The Pakistani military says armed militants attacked a security checkpoint on a highway in a remote area of southwestern Baluchistan province overnight, killing a soldier before fleeing. The overnight attack on the Frontier Corps troops took place in the province’s Kech district. The military said troops have cordoned off the area and are pursuing “fleeing terrorists.” No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault but previous such attacks have been claimed by separatist groups in Baluchistan, where Islamic militants also have a presence. Baluchistan has been battling an insurgency for more than a decade by separatists demanding autonomy.