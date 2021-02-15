Stewartville boys basketball to play Minnehaha Academy on ESPNU

Stewartville boys basketball to play Minnehaha Academy on ESPNUUpdated
MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) -- An area basketball team will play in front of a national audience on Monday night.
The Stewartville Tigers are taking on Minnehaha Academy, one of the best teams in the entire country with the top-ranked player in the nation, Chet Holmgren.
It's a major test for Stewartville and its star, Will Tschetter, the No. 2 ranked player in the state. He's committed to the University of Michigan.
The match will air on ESPNU, introducing basketball fans around the nation to the Stewartville Tigers.
Minnehaha was originally supposed to host a team from Tennessee, but that team got snowed in and couldn't make the trip. Minnehaha called up Stewartville last-minute, making the big matchup a reality.
Tipoff is at 6 p.m.