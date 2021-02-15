The record-breaking cold slowly comes to an end

Rochester saw records fall in three straight days. Record cold high temperatures were recorded Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Rochester International Airport. A low-temperature record was also set for February 15th.

A "Wind Chill Advisory" will be in effect tonight until 10 a.m Tuesday morning. A "Wind Chill Warning" is in effect for areas in gray overnight. Wind chills could reach near 20-40 below.

Temperatures will slowly warm throughout the week. We'll actually have high temperatures reach above 0° on Tuesday for the first time since February 4th. We could even have temperatures reach above freezing early next week!

Snowfall chances remain limited this weekend. We're tracking light snow chances Wednesday and again on Sunday. Sunday appears to be our "best chance" of accumulating snowfall this week.

Nick