UN approves AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

11:19 am National news from the Associated Press

The World Health Organization has granted an emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. The move should allow AstraZeneca’s partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to tame the pandemic. In a statement on Monday, the U.N. health agency said it was authorizing the AstraZeneca vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India and South Korea’s AstraZeneca-SKBio. 

Associated Press

