‘We will not fail’ – Biden urges unity in pandemic recovery

(NBC News) -- President Joe Biden began the first week of his administration without the shadow of his predecessor's impeachment Monday, issuing a Presidents Day message calling for a united response to the nation's crises.

"If we do it together, as one people, one nation, one America, we will not fail," Biden stated.

Congress is now shifting its focus to easing the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers are under pressure to vote on the president's $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill before current benefits start expiring next month.

The Affordable Care Act is also back in the spotlight, with the opening of a special three month enrollment period offering access to those who've lost jobs and insurance.

It comes as Democrats are aiming to cut healthcare costs by increasing Obamacare subsidies as part of the COVID bill.

That's just one area Tepublicans oppose. They want to spend much less on targeted relief.

Democrats are prepared to pass the bill without Republican votes, pointing to polling that shows broad support from the public.

