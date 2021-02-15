William McRaven adapts bestseller ‘Make Your Bed’ for kids

NEW YORK (AP) — The retired U.S. Navy admiral who directed the raid that killed Osama bin Laden is continuing his career as an author. William McRaven is adapting his best-selling “Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life … And Maybe the World” for younger audiences. Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced Monday that McRaven’s “Make Your Bed With Skipper the Seal” will come out Oct. 12. McRaven led the U.S. Joint Special Operations Command in 2011 when a team of Navy SEALs killed bin Laden in Pakistan.