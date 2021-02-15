Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Goodhue County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 25 below
to 35 below zero.

* WHERE…central and southern Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

