Wind Chill Advisory from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Faribault County

…WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING

TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.

Wind chills around 35 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory,

very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 25 below to 35

below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of west central and south central Minnesota.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For

the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

