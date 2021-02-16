Alleged Central African Republic rebels plead not guilty

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Two alleged leaders of a predominantly Christian rebel group in the Central African Republic have pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity as their trial opened at the International Criminal Court. Former soccer official Patrice-Edouard Ngaïssona and Alfred Yekatom, a rebel leader known as Rambo, are accused of involvement in atrocities including murder, torture and attacking civilians. The charges stem from their roles as senior leaders in a predominantly Christian militia known as the anti-Balaka that engaged in bitter fighting with the mainly Muslim Seleka rebel group in 2013 and 2014. Both men rejected the charges Tuesday as their trial opened.