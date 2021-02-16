Bangladesh sentences 5 to death for killing blogger

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A special tribunal in Bangladesh’s capital has sentenced five members of a banned militant outfit to death and a sixth man to life in prison for the 2015 killing of a prominent Bangladeshi-American blogger known for speaking out against religious fundamentalism. Avijit Roy, a Bangladesh-born U.S. citizen, was hacked to death in the streets of Dhaka when he was walking with his wife near an annual book fair. His wife, who is a blogger, was injured and now lives in the United States. Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal Judge Majibur Rahman pronounced the verdicts in a packed courtroom in the presence of four defendants. Another two remain at large.