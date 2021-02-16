Biden describes life at the White House: ‘A gilded cage’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’s still getting used to the trappings of the office four weeks into his presidency. Biden offered a frank description of what it’s like to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. during his CNN town hall Tuesday night. He referenced past presidents who have spoken of the building as “a little like a gilded cage.” He says the White House is “totally different” from the vice presidential residence, which offered more room and privacy. The president also said he finds himself “extremely self-conscious” being waited on by household staff.