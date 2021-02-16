Biden rallies public to pressure Republicans on virus aid

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joe Biden is making his first official trip outside the nation’s capital as president as he tries to refocus Congress and build public support for his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. He’s hoping Tuesday night’s CNN town hall in Milwaukee will help put the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump solidly in the rearview mirror and move attention back to dealing with the pandemic. The new president will be talking with everyday Americans in an effort to build pressure on Republican lawmakers to get behind his massive relief package that White House officials say has broad public support.