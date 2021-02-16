Black man sues officer for excessive force, firing weapon

A Black man in Pennsylvania has filed a federal lawsuit against a police officer he said pointed a gun at him from a moving unmarked police car before punching him in the face at least twice and later firing that gun into the ground a few inches from his back. Twenty-three-year-old Emmitt Willis has not been criminally charged since the Jan. 3 incident. He says neither the officer nor Pennsylvania State Police investigators who responded would tell him the officer’s name. He’s alleging the officer used excessive force, he was wrongfully arrested and wrongfully detained.