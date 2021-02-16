Chinese vaccine arrives in Hungary, a first in the EU

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A shipment of COVID-19 vaccines produced in China has arrived in Hungary. That makes the country the first among the European Union’s 27 nations to receive a Chinese vaccine. The shipment of 550,000 doses, produced by China’s state-owned company Sinopharm, is enough to treat 275,000 people. Hungary has also granted emergency approval to Russia’s Sputnik V. Hungarian officials hope their pursuit of vaccines from outside the EU’s common procurement program will speed up vaccinations in the country. But polling shows that many Hungarians are unsure about taking a Chinese vaccine, and would prefer to receive a jab developed in the West.