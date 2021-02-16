Dutch court orders government to scrap coronavirus curfew

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has ordered the government to end the curfew it imposed last month to rein in the spread of the coronavirus, saying the ruling coalition was not entitled to use emergency powers to enforce the restrictive measure. The Hague District Court on Tuesday called the curfew a “far-reaching violation of the right to freedom of movement and privacy” that also indirectly curtails the rights of freedom of assembly and demonstration. “This requires a very careful decision-making process,” the court ruled. The government extended the 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. curfew into March last week. It used a law allowing it to bypass the usual legislative process in emergencies. The justice ministry says it is studying the ruling.