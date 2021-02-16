Crippling storm hampers vaccinations as FEMA opens new sites

Crippling winter weather is hampering vaccination efforts in swaths of the country and that has forced the cancellation of some mass inoculation events. The weather has also disrupted vaccine deliveries. As part of a wider effort by the Biden administration, FEMA opened its first COVID-19 mass vaccination sites in Los Angeles and Oakland in communities especially hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. In two doses of welcome good news, vaccine efforts were increasing to nearly 1.7 million new doses administered per day. And coronavirus deaths and new cases have plummeted in recent weeks.