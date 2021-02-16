France urges West Africa to step up counterterrorism efforts

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has urged West African leaders to step up efforts in the fight against Islamic extremists in the Sahel region both on the military and political fronts. Macron joined the summit by video that was being held in Chad, with the leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger and Mauritania. Macron said the summit’s challenge is to take “a next step, further and stronger” in order to keep up the pressure on terrorist groups. France has about 5,100 troops in the five West African countries, making it the country’s largest military operation abroad.