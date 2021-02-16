GameStop’s saga may be over; its effect on Wall Street isn’t

NEW YORK (AP) — The frenzy around GameStop’s stock may have quieted down, but the outsized influence small investors had in the saga is likely to stick around. While no one expects another supernova like GameStop, the tools that smaller investors employed to supercharge its stock can be used again and again. That is, if those smaller investors stay connected on social media forums and if regulators don’t change the rules to hinder them. These smaller investors are using many of the same tactics that big hedge funds have been employing, after all. And the result will likely be sharper swings and more volatility in the market.