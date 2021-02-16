Georgia bill aims to block ‘defunding’ of police

ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican-backed bill advancing in the Georgia House would block “defund the police” movements in cities and counties. It comes after Atlanta and Athens debated plans to cut or redirect spending following racial injustice protests last year. The measure is a response after many protesters nationwide argued that minority communities were suffering from overpolicing and that governments should spend less on law enforcement and more on social services. House Bill 286 says cities and counties can’t cut spending on their police departments by more than 5% a year. Similar bills have been offered in Florida, Iowa and North Carolina. Lawmakers in Indiana voted such a bill down.