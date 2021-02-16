Ice on Lake Superior up nearly 25% amid subfreezing temps

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Ice coverage on Lake Superior has increased by nearly 25% over the past week thanks to the long stretch of subfreezing temperatures.

The lake was experiencing historically low percentages of ice in January.

According tot he National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, that changed Monday when nearly 32% of the lake had ice.

That’s a rapid increase from 7% just a week ago.

The Star Tribune reports that the expansion of ice coverage is good news for ice anglers, aquatic life that depend on ice cover and shorelines. Ice could cover 44% of the lake by the end of this week.