Indonesian public workers, traders next in line for shots

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Public workers, people over 60 and traders and security personnel are next in line for COVID-19 shots in Indonesia after more 1.1 million mostly health workers received the vaccine in the first phase of inoculation. The second phase started at Tanah Abang Market, Southeast Asia’s biggest textile bazaar, with the target of at least 55,000 traders who will be getting China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine. President Joko Widodo says the second stage of the vaccination program is targeting 38.5 million people _ 16.9 million public workers and 21.5 million elderly people. In all, Indonesia plans to vaccine 181 million people, or 70% percent of the population. The government is prioritizing seven provinces on Java and Bali islands.