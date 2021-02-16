Investigators: No sign of arson at camp for ill children

ASHFORD, Conn. (AP) — Investigators say they don’t believe arson was responsible for last week’s fire that destroyed a large section of Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang camp for seriously ill children. The fire marshal’s office in Ashford said the investigation was continuing, but told the Hartford Courant that dogs had not detected any signs of an accelerant in the rubble and there were no footprints in the snow around the buildings that burned. A camp officials say they plan to reopen this year, with a limited programming on site, modified to ensure a safe experience during the coronavirus pandemic.