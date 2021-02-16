Judge: Teen charged with killing 5 relatives to stay jailed

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A judge has ruled that an Alabama teenager charged with killing five family members will remain jailed pending trial. Defense attorneys had asked that 16-year-old Mason Sisk be transferred to a juvenile detention center, but Limestone County Circuit Judge Bob Baker denied their request. Sisk is charged with capital murder in the 2019 slayings of his parents and three siblings aged 6, 5 and 6 months. Authorities say Sisk shot his family and then called 911 to report the killings. The Decatur Daily reports that Sisk’s defense attorneys say he’s been kept in solitary confinement in jail to comply with an Alabama law that requires that juveniles to be housed separately from adult inmates. They argued he would be better suited at a juvenile facility.