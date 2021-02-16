Minnesota reports 456 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Tuesday that another 456 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Eight of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 474,621 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 37,272 health care workers, the Department said. Health officials said 21,944 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

The Department also reported 9,333 COVID-19 tests in Tuesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 6,999,322. About 3,373,632 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH added, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said 461,406 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

State health officials also reported in Tuesday's update that two more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,380 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department said. MDH reported that 4,016 of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 686,210 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Minnesota. This includes 240,027 people who have completed the two-dose vaccine series. The state said 12.3% of Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 4.3% have completed the vaccine series.

MDH also said a total of 25,243 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,206 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

